Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test

Staff Sgt. Justin Munkelt, 8th Force Support Squadron fitness apprentice, double checks a strap during construction of an expeditionary electrical kitchen in preparation for contingency training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. A field kitchen allows food services personnel to continue meal service from any location. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

