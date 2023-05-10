Staff Sgt. Justin Munkelt, 8th Force Support Squadron fitness apprentice, double checks a strap during construction of an expeditionary electrical kitchen in preparation for contingency training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. A field kitchen allows food services personnel to continue meal service from any location. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 04:36
|Photo ID:
|7800999
|VIRIN:
|230509-F-AP963-2001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT