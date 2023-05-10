Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test

Airman 1st Class Trinity Robinson, 8th Force Support Squadron unit training manager, gives instruction to another Airman during construction of an expeditionary electrical kitchen in preparation for contingency training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. The EEK replaces the old single pallet expeditionary kitchen and provides a more robust feeding capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

