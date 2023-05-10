Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test [Image 13 of 14]

    Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Trinity Robinson, 8th Force Support Squadron unit training manager, gives instruction to another Airman during construction of an expeditionary electrical kitchen in preparation for contingency training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 9, 2023. The EEK replaces the old single pallet expeditionary kitchen and provides a more robust feeding capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 04:36
    Photo ID: 7800998
    VIRIN: 230509-F-AP963-2002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test [Image 14 of 14], by 1st Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    Beverly Sentinel
    EEK

