    Practice like you play: 8 FW puts contingency capabilities to the test

    Staff Sgt. Kaycie Davis, center, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Training event Beverly Sentinel 23-1 kicked off at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2023.

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen put their skills and training to the test across the base, showcasing their ability to meet the 8 FW’s ‘Accept Follow On Forces’ mission.

    At the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, the patient decontamination team sharpened their communication and hands-on skills by assembling the in-place patient decontamination tent multiple times. They were able to complete the task in less time than mandated by the mission capable standard.

    “Everyone came out here as an active participant,” said Capt. Christopher Drager, patient decontamination team chief. “This team showed up with the intention to learn and train and their hard work is shown by their ability to exceed the mission capable standard”

    As the week continued, base agencies provided routine training to Airmen simulating the reception of service members during a contingency operation.

    The 8th Force Support Squadron sustained this training event while simultaneously showcasing their ability to continue meal service for service members from any location through their expeditionary electrical kitchen.

    “We need to be able to operate under abnormal circumstances,” said Staff Sgt. James Osborne, 8 FSS dining facility manager. “This is a great opportunity for my team to learn how to operate under stressful conditions and hone their skills.”

    Training events like Beverly Sentinel 23-1 ensures 8 FW Airmen remain agile and accurately postured to withstand various situations and do their part in maintaining regional peace and stability.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    Beverly Sentinel
    IPPDT

