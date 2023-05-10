Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight [Image 5 of 7]

    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Final flight and water canon salute 

    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard conducted his final flight in the Army. MG Hibbard has had a long and distinguished career and was the Director of Operations for USFK. He has served in command and staff positions from platoon to four-star level operational, institutional and special operations units. Some of his deployments include Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom.

    Photos by: 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 02:54
    Photo ID: 7800924
    VIRIN: 230512-A-XX912-140
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight [Image 7 of 7], by 2LT Samantha Rosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight
    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight
    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight
    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight
    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight
    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight
    Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    korea
    army
    aviation
    lastflight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT