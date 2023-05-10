Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight

Final flight and water canon salute



Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard conducted his final flight in the Army. MG Hibbard has had a long and distinguished career and was the Director of Operations for USFK. He has served in command and staff positions from platoon to four-star level operational, institutional and special operations units. Some of his deployments include Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom.



Photos by: 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser

