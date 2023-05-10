Final flight and water canon salute
Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard conducted his final flight in the Army. MG Hibbard has had a long and distinguished career and was the Director of Operations for USFK. He has served in command and staff positions from platoon to four-star level operational, institutional and special operations units. Some of his deployments include Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Iraqi Freedom.
Photos by: 2nd Lt. Samantha Rosser
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 02:54
|Photo ID:
|7800922
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-XX912-042
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|7
This work, Major General Lonnie G. Hibbard Last Flight [Image 7 of 7], by 2LT Samantha Rosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT