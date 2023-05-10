U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tripp, a 36th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew ground equipment and service dispatch, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian

and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 23:35 Photo ID: 7800781 VIRIN: 230511-F-CX880-1021 Resolution: 3850x2566 Size: 1.34 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 13 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.