Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp [Image 3 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tripp, a 36th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew ground equipment and service dispatch, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian
    and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 23:35
    Photo ID: 7800781
    VIRIN: 230511-F-CX880-1021
    Resolution: 3850x2566
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    AAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT