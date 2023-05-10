Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tripp, a 36th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew ground equipment and service dispatch, signs the official Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

