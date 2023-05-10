Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Michael Tripp

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tripp, a 36th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tripp, a 36th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of aircrew ground equipment and service dispatch, prepares to defuel a tank at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Tripp, a 36th Maintenance Squadron

noncommissioned officer in charge of air ground equipment inspections and service dispatch, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 11, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As an NCOIC of AGE and SPUDS, Tripp supervises, mentors and trains 24 personnel. As a team, they inspect, maintain, service and dispatch 789 assigned ground support assets valued at $29.5 million. Tripp manages direct mission support of maintenance and operations for four permanently deployed aircraft maintenance units and enforces Air Mobility Command and transient alert support agreements. Additionally, he coordinates field-level maintenance for 444 war reserve materiel assets, which postures support for Indo-Pacific Command theatre operations.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in November 2022, Tripp immediately assumed the AGE Inspections section chief position. His prior experience and leadership enabled him to seamlessly hold a position above his grade. With this responsibility, Tripp propelled his section to accomplish more than 734 support equipment actions as well as rally his team to complete 89 seven-level inspections and rectify 125 discrepant conditions. As a frontline trainer, Tripp managed the upgrade training for six Airmen, verifying their competency on 120 core task requirements. He also designed a training curriculum to standardize maintenance practices and promote resource stewardship, safeguarding the AGE flight’s $1.7 million operations stockpile.



“My favorite part about the job is the people,” said Tripp. “They make this the best job in the Air Force.”



Tripp advanced the $3.1 million corrosion program by directing the preparation and validation of 35 contract painted assets. He also trained his flight on a newly launched Project Arc corrosion tracker designed to promote data integrity. His efforts extended service life by five years and saved $4 million annually. Lastly, he acted as the ground equipment liaison during Exercise Cope North 2023 where he coordinated the release and delivery of 150 assets assisting four allied nations. His actions led to the safe operation of ground support equipment, protecting the 36th Mission Support Group war reserve materiel, resulting in his selection as a 36 WG Cope North Superior Performer.



“It’s important to work hard and lead by example because if you don’t, we’ll fail,” said Tripp. “If the Airman tier breaks, there’s no mission.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Tripp!