Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina

Members assigned to Coast Guard Station Fort Macon tow the disabled sailboat off the coast of North Carolina, May 15, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday from a disabled sailboat reportedly taking on water approximately 74 miles off the coast of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

