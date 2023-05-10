Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The disabled sailboat drifts 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina, May 15, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday from a disabled sailboat reportedly taking on water approximately 74 miles off the coast of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 15:05
    Photo ID: 7799484
    VIRIN: 230515-G-D0105-1003
    Resolution: 240x320
    Size: 16.6 KB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina
    Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina
    Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina
    Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Sailboat
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT