Members assigned to Coast Guard Station Fort Macon tow the disabled sailboat off the coast of North Carolina, May 15, 2023. The Coast Guard rescued a mariner Monday from a disabled sailboat reportedly taking on water approximately 74 miles off the coast of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|7799483
|VIRIN:
|230515-G-D0105-1004
|Resolution:
|480x360
|Size:
|23.54 KB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Coast Guard rescues mariner from disabled sailboat 74 miles off the coast of North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT