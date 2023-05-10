Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security [Image 4 of 4]

    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    A crane delivers a dome shutter for the installation of the Raven telescope at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, March 27, 2023. The Raven telescope will be leveraged to experiment with new sensing modalities and techniques and serve as a testbed for the Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power office’s software. The software utilizes a global network of dedicated and volunteer observatories to enable next generation space domain awareness, as well as leverages collaborative heterogeneous sensors by employing agent-based autonomy, deep learning, and modern software infrastructure tools. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:26
    Photo ID: 7799276
    VIRIN: 230327-X-XI914-004
    Resolution: 1821x1080
    Size: 227.05 KB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security
    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security
    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security
    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Telescope
    Chile
    Space Force
    Space Domain Awareness
    Space Delta 2
    DEL2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT