A crane delivers a dome shutter for the installation of the Raven telescope at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, March 27, 2023. The Raven telescope will be leveraged to experiment with new sensing modalities and techniques and serve as a testbed for the Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power office’s software. The software utilizes a global network of dedicated and volunteer observatories to enable next generation space domain awareness, as well as leverages collaborative heterogeneous sensors by employing agent-based autonomy, deep learning, and modern software infrastructure tools. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:26 Photo ID: 7799276 VIRIN: 230327-X-XI914-004 Resolution: 1821x1080 Size: 227.05 KB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.