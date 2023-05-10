Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security [Image 3 of 4]

    First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members from the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron and Chilean Air Force assemble a dome shutter for the Raven telescope at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, March 27, 2023. The Raven telescope is part of a pilot program where the Chilean Air Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Space Force, will implement a station to monitor the Chilean sky for space objects. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:26
    Photo ID: 7799275
    VIRIN: 230327-X-XI914-003
    Resolution: 1763x1078
    Size: 197.83 KB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Telescope
    Chile
    Space Force
    Space Domain Awareness
    Space Delta 2
    DEL2

