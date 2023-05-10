First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security

Members from the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron and Chilean Air Force assemble a dome shutter for the Raven telescope at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, March 27, 2023. The Raven telescope is part of a pilot program where the Chilean Air Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Space Force, will implement a station to monitor the Chilean sky for space objects. (Courtesy photo)

