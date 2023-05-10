Members from the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron and Chilean Air Force assemble a dome shutter for the Raven telescope at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, March 27, 2023. The Raven telescope is part of a pilot program where the Chilean Air Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Space Force, will implement a station to monitor the Chilean sky for space objects. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 13:26
|Photo ID:
|7799275
|VIRIN:
|230327-X-XI914-003
|Resolution:
|1763x1078
|Size:
|197.83 KB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT