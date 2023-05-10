First USSF SDA site in Chile strengthens space security

From left, U.S. Space Force Capt. Justin Lee, 15th Space Surveillance Squadron Raven telescope lead, and Chilean Air Force Lt. Alonso Vasquez conduct testing for the Raven telescope at Cerro Moreno Air Base in Antofagasta, Chile, March 27, 2023. The Raven telescope is the U.S. Space Force’s first space domain awareness system in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, and it’s the first step to the Chilean Air Force Chief of Staff formally inviting USSOUTHCOM and USSPACECOM to collaborate in the development of combined space domain awareness. (Courtesy photo)

