U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David M. Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division speaks during the Griffin Shock 23 combined arms rehearsal at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 16, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battlegroup Poland to a Brigade size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

