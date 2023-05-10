Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 6 of 7]

    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers participating in Griffin Shock 23 attend a combined arms rehearsal at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 16, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battlegroup Poland to a Brigade size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:19
    VIRIN: 230516-Z-OV580-1005
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
