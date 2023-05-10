Multinational Soldiers participating in Griffin Shock 23 attend a combined arms rehearsal at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 16, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battlegroup Poland to a Brigade size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 13:19
|Photo ID:
|7799253
|VIRIN:
|230516-Z-OV580-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT