Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 5 of 7]

    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal

    BEMOWO PISKIE,, POLAND

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Maj. David Senseman, an intelligence officer assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, presents tactical procedures during the Griffin Shock 23 combined arms rehearsal at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 16, 2023. As the framework nation in Poland, Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the U.S. Army’s ability to assure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battlegroup Poland to a Brigade size unit. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Kevin T. Brown Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 7799252
    VIRIN: 230516-Z-OV580-1008
    Resolution: 6139x3429
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE,, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal
    Griffin Shock 23 Combined Arms Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    VictoryCorps
    GriffinShock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT