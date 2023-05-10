U.S. Army Master Sgt. Arlo Nelson, signal support systems specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), shares lessons from the Non-commissioned Officer Guide during the “Be, Know, Do” Crucible on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, May 12, 2023. The NCO Guide utilizes the “be, know, do” aspects of leadership to help NCOs think strategically as they progress through the ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 09:54 Photo ID: 7798848 VIRIN: 230512-A-CQ023-144 Resolution: 7490x4993 Size: 14.84 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.