    Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork [Image 3 of 5]

    Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    A group of U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the mine field challenge during the “Be, Know, Do” Crucible on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, May 12, 2023. The mine field challenge was one of nine different stations that Soldiers had to complete at the crucible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 7798820
    VIRIN: 230512-A-CQ023-192
    Resolution: 7501x5001
    Size: 24.13 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    This work, Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCO Induction Ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether

