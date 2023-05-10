A group of U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the mine field challenge during the “Be, Know, Do” Crucible on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, May 12, 2023. The mine field challenge was one of nine different stations that Soldiers had to complete at the crucible. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)
Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 10:01
Photo ID:
|7798820
VIRIN:
|230512-A-CQ023-192
Resolution:
|7501x5001
Size:
|24.13 MB
Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
