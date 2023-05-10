Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork

U.S. Army Sgt. Andy Tran, human resources specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), concentrates on lowering a softball during a challenge at the “Be, Know, Do” Crucible on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, May 12, 2023. “Be, Know, Do” is the model for Army leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

