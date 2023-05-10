Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork

    Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andy Tran, human resources specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), concentrates on lowering a softball during a challenge at the “Be, Know, Do” Crucible on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, May 12, 2023. “Be, Know, Do” is the model for Army leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Baker)

    This work, Newly promoted NCOS learn the importance of teamwork [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO Induction Ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether

