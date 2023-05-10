Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. William Horsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Combat Endurance Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 13, 2023. The Combat Endurance Course is a training event that is utilized to physically challenge and strengthen recruits through combat conditioning before they begin the Crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 09:53
    Photo ID: 7798847
    VIRIN: 230513-M-WH433-1500
    Resolution: 4629x4480
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Combat Endurance Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course
    Echo Company Combat Endurance Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M16
    Climbing
    Drill Instructor
    Low Crawl
    ERR
    Monkey Bars

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT