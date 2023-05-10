Echo Company Combat Endurance Course

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Combat Endurance Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 13, 2023. The Combat Endurance Course is a training event that is utilized to physically challenge and strengthen recruits through combat conditioning before they begin the Crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)

