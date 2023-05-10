Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Combat Endurance Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., May 13, 2023. The Combat Endurance Course is a training event that is utilized to physically challenge and strengthen recruits through combat conditioning before they begin the Crucible. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. William Horsley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7798843
|VIRIN:
|230513-M-WH433-1295
|Resolution:
|3711x5566
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Combat Endurance Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl William Horsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
