MindGym opened to support mental fitness

Pamela Glick, Lumena chief executive officer, Brandon Murphy, Lumena head of growth, Dr. John Duarte, 15th Wing prevention team coordinator, and Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, speak during the opening of a Lumena MindGym in Hangar 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. The purpose of the MindGym is to provide Team Hickam with an additional tool to build resiliency and improve mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

