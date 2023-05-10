Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MindGym opened to support mental fitness

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. John Duarte, 15th Wing prevention team coordinator, Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., 15th Wing command chief, and Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, cut a ribbon during the opening of a Lumena MindGym in Hangar 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. Team Hickam is the fourth Air Force representative to implement a MindGym, providing an additional tool to build resiliency and improve mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

