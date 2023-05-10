MindGym opened to support mental fitness

Dr. John Duarte, 15th Wing prevention team coordinator, opens the door of a Lumena MindGym in Hangar 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. The MindGym creates a sensory deprivation, bio-responsive mindfulness environment, providing Team Hickam with an additional tool to build resiliency and improve mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

