Dr. John Duarte, 15th Wing prevention team coordinator, opens the door of a Lumena MindGym in Hangar 2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2023. The MindGym creates a sensory deprivation, bio-responsive mindfulness environment, providing Team Hickam with an additional tool to build resiliency and improve mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 22:05
|Photo ID:
|7798063
|VIRIN:
|230512-F-JA727-0010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.68 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MindGym opened to support mental fitness [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
