6th OSS passes the torch

U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Burdick, 6th Operations Group commander, relinquishes the flag from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kristin Russell, 6th Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, during the change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. A change of command ceremony is the traditional way that the military conducts the official “passing of the torch” to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

