Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing take a moment of silence during the 6th Operations Support Squadron change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a traditional way the military conducts the official “passing of the torch” to the new commander.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 15:55 Photo ID: 7797511 VIRIN: 230515-F-MO432-1124 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.25 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th OSS passes the torch [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.