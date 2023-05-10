U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Burdick, 6th Operations Support Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 6th OSS change of command ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 15, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a traditional way the military conducts the official “passing of the torch” to the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7797512
|VIRIN:
|230515-F-MO432-1173
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th OSS passes the torch [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT