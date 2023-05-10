AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training

U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force instructors at the 505th Training Squadron test the Air Operation Center Initial Qualification Course syllabi, courseware, exercises, and modern scenarios focusing on large-scale combat operations oriented to the Department of Defense’s pacing challenge at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 24, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)

Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US