AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training

U.S. Army and Air Force warfighters train at the 505th Training Squadron Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit focusing on large-scale combat operations oriented to the Department of Defense’s pacing challenge at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 25, 2023. The 505th Training Squadron is responsible for preparing graduates to operate the AOC weapon system, graduating more than 1,600 joint and coalition personnel annually. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)

