    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training [Image 4 of 8]

    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Army and Air Force warfighters train at the 505th Training Squadron Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit focusing on large-scale combat operations oriented to the Department of Defense’s pacing challenge at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 25, 2023. The 505th Training Squadron is responsible for preparing graduates to operate the AOC weapon system, graduating more than 1,600 joint and coalition personnel annually. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 12:31
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Command and Control

    PACAF
    505th Command and Control Wing
    U.S. Army
    integrated deterrence
    Air Operations Center Initial Qualification Course
    large scale combat operations scenarios and exercises in Indo Pacific

