Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training [Image 1 of 8]

    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristal Salinas, 505th Training Squadron Air Operations Center instructor, instructs AOC students using new syllabi, courseware, and scenario focusing on large-scale combat operations oriented to the Department of Defense’s pacing challenge at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Apr. 25, 2023. The 505th Training Squadron is responsible for preparing graduates to operate the AOC weapon system, graduating more than 1,600 joint and coalition personnel annually. (This photo was cropped to emphasize the subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Shelton Keel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 12:31
    Photo ID: 7796911
    VIRIN: 230424-F-PO220-1005
    Resolution: 2013x2727
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training [Image 8 of 8], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training
    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AOC FTU reopens for initial qualification training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ACC
    505th Command and Control Wing
    pacing challenge
    Air Operations Center Initial Qualification Course
    Indo Pacific scenarios and exercises

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT