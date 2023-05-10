USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner

230515-N-JO823-2003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shakalia Haigler, from North, South Carolina, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class John Abastillas, from Winchester, California, prepare hot plates in the galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 15, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

