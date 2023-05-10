Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230515-N-JO823-2003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Shakalia Haigler, from North, South Carolina, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class John Abastillas, from Winchester, California, prepare hot plates in the galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 15, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Supply
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

