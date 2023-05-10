USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Prepare Dinner

230515-N-JO823-2023 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Abigail Guerra, from Washington, Pennsylvania, spoons filling into pastry dough in the bakery aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, May 15, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

