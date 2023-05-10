Maj. Bret Perkuchin (center), an Army chaplain, salutes with Fisher House specialists at the entrance to the Fisher House for Families of the Fallen at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 8, 2023. Chaplains greet families of the fallen upon arrival to the Fisher House. Perkuchin is a reservist on year-long active-orders. He is assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.15.2023 08:33 Photo ID: 7796387 VIRIN: 230508-F-UK538-3159 Resolution: 5744x3904 Size: 6.34 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Chaplain for the Fallen [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.