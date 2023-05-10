Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Chaplain for the Fallen [Image 3 of 5]

    A Chaplain for the Fallen

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Maj. Bret Perkuchin is an Army chaplain assigned to support the mission of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The chaplain supports Army families who travel to Dover to witness the dignified transfer of their loved one. He also supports Army personnel assigned to the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the branch of service liaisons. Perkuchin is a reservist on year-long active-orders. He is assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2023 08:32
    Photo ID: 7796385
    VIRIN: 230508-F-UK538-3113
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Army
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

