Maj. Bret Perkuchin is an Army chaplain assigned to support the mission of Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The chaplain supports Army families who travel to Dover to witness the dignified transfer of their loved one. He also supports Army personnel assigned to the Joint Personal Effects Depot and the branch of service liaisons. Perkuchin is a reservist on year-long active-orders. He is assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|7796385
|VIRIN:
|230508-F-UK538-3113
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A Chaplain for the Fallen [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
