Welch Elementary School holds first Welch Day

A student drawing representing Maj. George S. Welch is displayed at Welch Elementary School on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 12, 2023. Students, staff and community members came together for an assembly to celebrate the accomplishments and life journey of the Wilmington, Delaware native on his birthday, May 10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron)

