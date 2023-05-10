Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welch Elementary School holds first Welch Day

    Welch Elementary School holds first Welch Day

    A student drawing and a photo of Maj. George S. Welch are displayed at Welch

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. George S. Welch Elementary School hosted the first Welch Day at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 10, 2023.

    Students, staff and community members came together for an assembly to celebrate the accomplishments and life journey of the Wilmington, Delaware native on his birthday.

    “We want the students to connect our school’s name with the person whom it was named after,” said Stephanie Cummings, WES fifth grade teacher. “Each day people walk by Welch Elementary and do not realize the courage and bravery that Welch had throughout his lifetime. Bringing history to life was the purpose when creating ‘Maj. George S. Welch Day.’”

    Originally Cummings came up with the idea from the school’s reward system HERO, which encourages students to behave with Honor, Engagement, Responsibility and to include Others.

    “As we were looking at how to implement the new system, our team decided to focus on Welch as our first HERO’ and incorporate it into our school culture,” said Cummings.

    Welch was a World War II fighter pilot in the United States Army Air Corps and a Medal of Honor nominee.

    “Their eyes lit up when they had the opportunity to learn about Major Welch and see how he pushed the limits and became a ‘HERO’ in a very short lifetime,” said Cummings.

    Leading up to May 10, students in younger grades learned about Welch’s career by drawing and coloring pictures of Welch and his planes. The students in the older grades researched his life accomplishments and made timelines to display throughout the hallways.

    “Our students come from all around the world,” said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “Showcasing how Welch was a ‘HERO’ inspires them to be tomorrow’s leaders. When we teach our ‘HEROs’ heritage and tradition, it shows them that they can do anything.”

