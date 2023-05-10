Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welch Elementary School holds first Welch Day [Image 1 of 3]

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A display honoring Maj. George S. Welch is showcased at Welch Elementary School on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 12, 2023. Students, staff and community members came together for an assembly to celebrate the accomplishments and life journey of the Wilmington, Delaware native on his birthday, May 10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Faith Barron)

    School
    Heritage
    Tradition
    Students
    Maj. Welch

