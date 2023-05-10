Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and SECNAV attend USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) Commissioning Ceremony

    CNO and SECNAV attend USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) Commissioning Ceremony

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    KEY WEST, Fla. (MAY 13, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Sailors during the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) commissioning ceremony in Key West, Florida, May 13, 2023. DDG 123 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee. Higbee was the first woman to receive the Navy Cross for her leadership of the Navy Nurse Corps during World War I. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
