KEY WEST, Fla. (MAY 13, 2023) – Sailors assigned to USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) stand at attention during the commissioning ceremony in Key West, Florida, May 13, 2023. DDG 123 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee. Higbee was the first woman to receive the Navy Cross for her leadership of the Navy Nurse Corps during World War I. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 20:32 Photo ID: 7795393 VIRIN: 230513-N-KB401-1105 Resolution: 5357x3571 Size: 1.16 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and SECNAV attend USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.