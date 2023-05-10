KEY WEST, Fla. (MAY 13, 2023) – The official party renders honors during the parading of the colors during the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) commissioning ceremony in Key West, Florida, May 13, 2023. DDG 123 is the second U.S. Navy warship to honor Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee. Higbee was the first woman to receive the Navy Cross for her leadership of the Navy Nurse Corps during World War I. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 20:32 Photo ID: 7795392 VIRIN: 230513-N-KB401-1083 Resolution: 5169x3446 Size: 862.75 KB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO and SECNAV attend USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) Commissioning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.