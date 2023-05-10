The Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki, Chief of Public Engagement for The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, presents Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins to veterans and family members who lost loved ones in the war, during a ceremony in support of the “Welcome Home” Celebration in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2023. The event was conducted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor Vietnam veterans and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

