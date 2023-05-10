Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals honor Vietnam veterans and their families before the team’s home game against the New York Mets in support of the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2023. The event was part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 14:23 Photo ID: 7795312 VIRIN: 230512-A-TG877-2001 Resolution: 4640x3712 Size: 1.61 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.