Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals honor Vietnam veterans and their families before the team’s home game against the New York Mets in support of the Vietnam Veterans “Welcome Home” Celebration in Washington, D.C., May 12, 2023. The event was part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 14:23
|Photo ID:
|7795312
|VIRIN:
|230512-A-TG877-2001
|Resolution:
|4640x3712
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|8
This work, The Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT