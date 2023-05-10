SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson (center), Space Base Delta 1 Commander is joined by Chief MSgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 command chief and personnel from the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron during the Police-Week Proclamation signing at Schriever SFB, May 10, 2023. The proclamation is an official announcement that publicly observes Police Week from May 14-20 and recognizes the vital role the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron play in the U.S. Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)
Police Week Proclamation Signing
