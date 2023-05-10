Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week Proclamation Signing [Image 1 of 3]

    Police Week Proclamation Signing

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson (center), Space Base Delta 1 Commander is joined by Chief MSgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 command chief and personnel from the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron during the Police-Week Proclamation signing at Schriever SFB, May 10, 2023. The proclamation is an official announcement that publicly observes Police Week from May 14-20 and recognizes the vital role the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron play in the U.S. Space Force mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 11:10
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
