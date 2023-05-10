Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week Proclamation Signing

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose | SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. - U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson (center), Space

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --
    To kick-off Police Week, U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson (center), Space Base Delta 1 commander is joined by Chief MSgt. Sevin Balkuvvar, Space Base Delta 1 command chief and personnel from the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron during the Police-Week Proclamation signing at Schriever SFB, May 10, 2023. The proclamation is an official announcement that publicly observes Police Week from May 14-20 and recognizes the vital role the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron play in the U.S. Space Force mission. Beginning Monday, May 15, the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron will be hosting the following events:

    Monday, May 15th: Memorial Ruck March on Schriever SFB, 10 a.m. and Superhero Themed Parade at Tierra Vista/Base Housing on Peterson SFB, 4:30 p.m.

    Tuesday, May 16th: Donut Dash 5K at Peterson SFB Gym, 3 p.m. as well as Jail & Bail on Peterson SFB

    Wednesday, May 17th: First Annual (Four Man) Team Fitness Competition, 9 a.m. at Patrick Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80914

    Thursday, May 18th: Golf Tournament on USAFA at 8 a.m.

    Friday, May 19th: Defender Fair on Patriot Park, Peterson SFB from 4-6 p.m.


    For further information regarding Police Week, contact Tech Sgt. Joshua Modlin, 21st Security Forces Squadron at 719-556-5703

