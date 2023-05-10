Promotion Trio…In conjunction with NHB/NMRTC Bremerton commemorating National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and the Navy Nurse Corps 115th birthday, officially held every May 13 since 1908, three Nurse Corps ensigns– James Cramer, Taylor Fink and Dwight Mitchell – were ceremoniously promoted to lieutenant junior grade. The trio are part of over 50 Navy Nurse Corps officers assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, along with approximately 40 government service nurses and nearly five contractor nurses (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2023 Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:41 Photo ID: 7792802 VIRIN: 230511-N-HU933-0227 Resolution: 5964x3784 Size: 3.57 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.