    Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 1 of 3]

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    You’re a Daisy If You Do… Stu Ewy of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Main Operating Room is presented with the Daisy Award by Lt. Cmdr. Brad O’Keefe, pediatric nurse practitioner and command Daisy Award coordinator. The award, established in 1999, is an international program which rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by a nurse. The presentation was included in the command’s commemoration of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and the Navy Nurse Corps 115th birthday, officially held every May 13 since 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2023 09:41
    Photo ID: 7792801
    VIRIN: 230511-N-HU933-0219
    Resolution: 5533x3893
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    This work, Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nurses Week
    DHA
    nhb
    Daisy Award
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

