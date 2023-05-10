Navy Nurse Corps officers and Nurses featured and feted at NMRTC Bremerton

You’re a Daisy If You Do… Stu Ewy of NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Main Operating Room is presented with the Daisy Award by Lt. Cmdr. Brad O’Keefe, pediatric nurse practitioner and command Daisy Award coordinator. The award, established in 1999, is an international program which rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by a nurse. The presentation was included in the command’s commemoration of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and the Navy Nurse Corps 115th birthday, officially held every May 13 since 1908 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

